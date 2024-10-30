Coalition Backs Efforts to Have Court Reconsider Venue Order in Red River Talc Bankruptcy

HOUSTON –– The Coalition of Counsel for Justice for Talc Claimants have filed a reply brief backing their motion seeking the reconsideration of an order denying a transfer of venue in the Red River Talc Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings, maintaining that Red River has “admitted that it is the same entity as LTL.”

In a Oct. 28 reply brief filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, the Coalition that a recent opposition brief filed by Red River “misses the point.”

“By taking the position that it can substitute itself for LTL in the LTL 2.0 …