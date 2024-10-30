Red River Talc Asks Bankruptcy Court to Allow 1,500 Clients to Change Their Vote to Approve Prepackaged Plan

HOUSTON –– Red River Talc has asked the bankruptcy court overseeing its Chapter 11 petition for permission for certain clients of Morelli Law be permitted to change their votes, saying that more than 1,500 clients now wish to approve the prepackaged proposal.

In an Oct. 25 motion filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, Red River explained that the Morelli Law clients changed their votes after an additional $1.1 billion was added to the total proposed settlement amount.

Red River Talc explained that Morelli Law submitted a master ballot on July 25, one …