U.S. Supreme Court Grants Red River’s Request for Extension of Filing Appeal of LTL Dismissal Order

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– The U.S. Supreme court has granted an application for an extension of time in which to file a petition for writ of certiorari contesting a 3rd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals’ order that affirmed the dismissal of LTL Management’s second bankruptcy petition.

In an Oct. 21 docket entry, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor granted the application, extending the time in which to file the writ until Dec. 23.

The application was filed by Red River Talc LLC. According to a recent motion filed in Red River’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceeding pending in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the …