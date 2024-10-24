Coalition Files Motion to Reconsider Venue Order in Red River Talc Bankruptcy, Says Debtor is Seeking to Appeal LTL II Decision
October 24, 2024
- Motion
HOUSTON –– The Coalition of Counsel for Justice for Talc Claimants has filed a motion asking a Texas bankruptcy court to reconsider its order denying a motion to transfer venue, maintaining that Red River’s actions demonstrate that it is not different from LTL, as the court found.
In an Oct. 23 motion filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, the coalition argues that a recent decision by Red River to preserve an appeal of LTL II, “is simply incompatible with its choice to file in Texas.”
The bankruptcy court denied a motion to transfer venue …
