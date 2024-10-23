Red River Talc Moves Bankruptcy Court for Order Appointing Randi Ellis as Future Claims Representative
October 23, 2024
DOCUMENTS
- Motion
HOUSTON –– Red River Talc LLC has moved for an order appointing Randi S. Ellis as the legal representative for future talc claimants, explaining that she has served as legal representative for future talc claimants in the two prior bankruptcies.
In an Oct. 23 motion filed with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, Red River Talc LLC said that Randi S. Ellis is “fully capable of representing the interests of all future victims whose cancer was caused by Johnson & Johnson’s talc products, regardless of the type of cancer that manifests.”
Red River noted that …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin’s Artificial Stone Silicosis Epidemic Litigation Conference
January 10, 2025 - Long Beach, CA
The Westin Long Beach
MORE DETAILS