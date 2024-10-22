Texas Bankruptcy Court Oversees Hearing on Case Management Order, TRO Application in Red River Talc Proceedings

HOUSTON –– The judge overseeing the Red River Talc LLC bankruptcy proceedings oversaw a hearing to address case management orders and an application for a temporary restraining order, scheduling a two-week hearing at which time the court will hear several motions supported by “overlapping” evidence.

Hon. Christopher M. Lopez of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas presided over the hearing on Oct. 21, which addressed pending matters such as the Case Management Order and the application for a Temporary Restraining Order.

The judge first looked at the scheduling of a hearing to address the many pending …