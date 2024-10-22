TALCUM POWDER LITIGATION REPORT

Red River Talc Asks Bankruptcy Court to Enter Order Confirming Results of Voting on Reorganization Plan


October 22, 2024


DOCUMENTS
  • Motion


HOUSTON –– Red River Talc has asked the bankruptcy court overseeing its Chapter 11 petition to enter an order confirming the results of voting on the prepackaged plan of reorganization, contending that it is the only way to address the “repeated, unsupported attacks” on the validity of the voting process.

In an Oct. 21 motion filed with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, Red River Talc LLC argues that the “will of the vast majority of the claimants –– well in excess of the threshold 75 percent vote required by statute – should be respected….”

Red …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's MDL Conference

December 04, 2024 - New York, NY
Virgin Hotels NYC

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: Depo-Provera CI Litigation

November 04, 2024

MORE DETAILS