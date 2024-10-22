Red River Talc Asks Bankruptcy Court to Enter Order Confirming Results of Voting on Reorganization Plan

HOUSTON –– Red River Talc has asked the bankruptcy court overseeing its Chapter 11 petition to enter an order confirming the results of voting on the prepackaged plan of reorganization, contending that it is the only way to address the “repeated, unsupported attacks” on the validity of the voting process.

In an Oct. 21 motion filed with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, Red River Talc LLC argues that the “will of the vast majority of the claimants –– well in excess of the threshold 75 percent vote required by statute – should be respected….”

Red …