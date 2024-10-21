Trustee Says Court, Not Red River Talc, Should Appoint Future Claimants’ Representative

HOUSTON –– The U.S. Trustee has moved the bankruptcy court overseeing the Red River Talc LLC proceeding to establish a protocol for the appointment of a Future Claimants’ Representative, opining that the court, not the Debtor, should be the one to appoint the representative.

According to an Oct. 21 motion filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, Red River Talc has indicated that it intends to seek the court’s approval of Randi Ellis to serve as the FCR.

However, the U.S. Trustee said, the appointment of this representative is “important and appropriate relief in a …