TALCUM POWDER LITIGATION REPORT

Trustee Files Motion to Reconsider Appointment of Epiq as Claims Agent in Red River Talc


October 21, 2024


DOCUMENTS
  • Motion


HOUSTON –– The U.S. Trustee involved in the Red River Talc bankruptcy proceeding has raised concerns with regard to the appointment of Epiq as the claims agent in the case, saying that while it takes no position on the allegations, there are concerns relating to actions taken by the company.

In the Oct. 21 motion filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, the U.S. Trustee specifically asked the court to reconsider its order authorizing the employment and retention of Epiq Corporate Restructuring LLC as the claims, noticing, and soliciting agent.

The Trustee explained that …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: Depo-Provera CI Litigation

November 04, 2024

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's MDL Conference

December 04, 2024 - New York, NY
Virgin Hotels NYC

MORE DETAILS