Trustee Files Motion to Reconsider Appointment of Epiq as Claims Agent in Red River Talc

HOUSTON –– The U.S. Trustee involved in the Red River Talc bankruptcy proceeding has raised concerns with regard to the appointment of Epiq as the claims agent in the case, saying that while it takes no position on the allegations, there are concerns relating to actions taken by the company.

In the Oct. 21 motion filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, the U.S. Trustee specifically asked the court to reconsider its order authorizing the employment and retention of Epiq Corporate Restructuring LLC as the claims, noticing, and soliciting agent.

The Trustee explained that …