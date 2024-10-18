Parties Inform Talcum Powder MDL Court of Recent Developments, Including Red River TRO Hearing Scheduled for Oct. 21

TRENTON, N.J. –– The parties involved in the Talcum Powder products liability multidistrict litigation docket have filed a joint status report, outlining recent developments in light of the Red River Talc Chapter 11 petition filing.

In a letter sent to the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey on Oct. 17, the parties noted that a hearing has been scheduled for Oct. 21 to hear arguments relating to the Debtor’s pending application for a temporary restraining order of all further litigation that may adversely impact the Debtor’s estate, including those claims alleging ovarian and gynecological cancers.

The …