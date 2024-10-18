Parties Inform Talcum Powder MDL Court of Recent Developments, Including Red River TRO Hearing Scheduled for Oct. 21
October 18, 2024
DOCUMENTS
- Beasley Allen Letter
- Joint Letter
TRENTON, N.J. –– The parties involved in the Talcum Powder products liability multidistrict litigation docket have filed a joint status report, outlining recent developments in light of the Red River Talc Chapter 11 petition filing.
In a letter sent to the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey on Oct. 17, the parties noted that a hearing has been scheduled for Oct. 21 to hear arguments relating to the Debtor’s pending application for a temporary restraining order of all further litigation that may adversely impact the Debtor’s estate, including those claims alleging ovarian and gynecological cancers.
The …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
MORE DETAILS
HarrisMartin’s Artificial Stone Silicosis Epidemic Litigation Conference
January 10, 2025 - Long Beach, CA
The Westin Long Beach