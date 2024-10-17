New Jersey Bankruptcy Court Overseeing Whittaker, Clark & Daniels Bankruptcy Issues Order on Post-Petition Financing

TRENTON, N.J. –– The New Jersey bankruptcy court overseeing the Chapter 11 petition from Whittaker, Clark & Daniels has issued an order authorizing the debtors to obtain post-petition secured financing and modifying the automatic stay in the case.

In an Oct. 15 order, the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey also granted liens and providing superpriority administrative expense claims.

In the order, the court noted that the parties seek the authorization of Brilliant National Services Inc. in its capacity as the “Debtor-In-Possession Borrower” (DIP) to obtain postpetition financing and “authorizing each of the other Debtors to guarantee …