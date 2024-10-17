Talcum Powder MDL Defendants File Reply Brief Backing Summary Judgment Efforts

TRENTON, N.J. –– Defendants in the talcum powder multidistrict litigation have backed their efforts to obtain summary judgment in several cases, maintaining that the “plaintiffs have no competent expert evidence of either general or specific causation.”

In an Oct. 16 reply brief filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, the defendants argue that none of the studies cited by the plaintiffs have reached the conclusion that perineal talc use can cause ovarian cancer.

“To the contrary,” the defendants argued, “even plaintiffs’ principal study (O’Brien 2024) explicitly cautioned that its imputed ‘results do not establish causality …