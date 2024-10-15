Talc MDL Defendants Inform Court of Red River Talc Developments, Pending TRO Application

TRENTON, N.J. –– The defendants involved in the national talcum powder multidistrict litigation docket have informed the MDL Court of developments in the Red River Talc bankruptcy petition, noting that a pending application for a temporary restraining order could halt the instant docket.

In an Oct. 15 docket entry, the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey set the motion to remove Beasley Allen from the Plaintiffs’ Steering Committee for Oct. 18 and stated that the motion would be “decided on the papers and no appearances are required.”

However, in a letter sent to the court on Oct. …