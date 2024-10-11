Texas Bankruptcy Court Denies Motion to Transfer Red River Talc Case to New Jersey

HOUSTON –– The Texas bankruptcy court overseeing Johnson & Johnson’s latest attempt to resolve talcum powder claims through bankruptcy proceedings has denied a motion to transfer venue, concluding that the case before it “was different,” and that ultimately the factors do not weigh in favor of transfer to New Jersey.

Judge Christopher Lopez of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas issued an order on Oct. 10 denying the motions to transfer venue “for the reasons stated on the record at the Oct. 10 hearing.”

“I think this bankruptcy case is different,” Judge Lopez said at the …