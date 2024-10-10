Talc Coalition Backs Efforts to Transfer Venue in Red River Bankruptcy; Debtor, Others Oppose Motion

HOUSTON –– The Coalition of Counsel for Justice for Talc Claimants has backed its effort to transfer venue in the Red River Talc Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings, maintaining that the latest petition is merely an attempt to evade two prior judgments dismissing as bad faith the efforts to resolve the underlying talcum powder litigation.

In an Oct. 7 reply brief filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, the Coalition argued that the “vigorous attempts of the Debtor (and others on J&J’s payroll to masquerade reality only serve to make J&J’s undermining of the integrity of …