Talcum Powder MDL Court Resets Deadlines in Light of Red River Talc Stay Order

TRENTON, N.J. –– The federal court overseeing the national talcum powder multidistrict litigation docket has reset deadlines relating to recent efforts to remove Beasley Allen from the Plaintiffs’ Steering Committee in light of the bankruptcy proceedings in Texas.

In an Oct. 3 order, the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey said that “in light of the above report [from defense counsel] pending before the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, and further exercising this Court’s discretion to manage its own docket, the Clerk of Court shall adjourn the return date for the motion …