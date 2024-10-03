Red River Talc Opposes U.S. Trustee’s Motion to Transfer, Maintains Texas is Proper Venue
October 3, 2024
HOUSTON –– Red River Talc LLC has opposed the U.S. Trustee’s motion to transfer venue, maintaining that it is a “Texas company, domiciled in Texas and with principal assets in Texas.”
In an Oct. 2 opposition brief filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, Red River argued that the movants “cannot cite any decision transferring the venue of a bankruptcy case under circumstances remotely resembling this case.”
The U.S. Trustee moved to transfer venue on Sept. 26, two days after a New Jersey bankruptcy court denied without prejudice efforts to transfer the bankruptcy petition from …
