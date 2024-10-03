TALCUM POWDER LITIGATION REPORT

Red River Talc Opposes U.S. Trustee’s Motion to Transfer, Maintains Texas is Proper Venue


October 3, 2024


DOCUMENTS
  • Motion
  • Opposition


HOUSTON –– Red River Talc LLC has opposed the U.S. Trustee’s motion to transfer venue, maintaining that it is a “Texas company, domiciled in Texas and with principal assets in Texas.”

In an Oct. 2 opposition brief filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, Red River argued that the movants “cannot cite any decision transferring the venue of a bankruptcy case under circumstances remotely resembling this case.”

The U.S. Trustee moved to transfer venue on Sept. 26, two days after a New Jersey bankruptcy court denied without prejudice efforts to transfer the bankruptcy petition from …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's MDL Conference

December 04, 2024 - New York, NY
Virgin Hotels NYC

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin’s Artificial Stone Silicosis Epidemic Litigation Conference

January 10, 2025 - Long Beach, CA
The Westin Long Beach

MORE DETAILS