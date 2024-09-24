TALCUM POWDER LITIGATION REPORT

LTL Bankruptcy Court Denies Motion to Transfer Red River Talc Case Without Prejudice, Says Texas Court Should Decide Venue


September 24, 2024


DOCUMENTS
  • Hearing Recording
  • Stay Order
  • Venue Order


TRENTON, N.J. –– A New Jersey bankruptcy court has denied without prejudice efforts to transfer the recent Red River Talc LLC bankruptcy petition from Texas to New Jersey, opining during a hearing that “the presumption always is in favor of the court where the case is pending to decide the venue motion and that would be the Southern District of Texas.”

In separate orders issued Sept. 24, the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey denied the U.S. Trustee’s motion to stay all proceedings in In Re: Red River Talc LLC, and further denied the U.S. Trustee’s motion …


