J&J Accuses Beasley Allen of Casting Fraudulent Votes Against Talc Defendant’s Latest Settlement Proposal

TRENTON, N.J. –– Johnson & Johnson has lodged another attempt at removing Beasley Allen from the Plaintiffs’ Steering Committee in the national multidistrict litigation docket for talcum powder personal injury claims, this time arguing that the plaintiff firm cast fraudulent votes against the defendant’s latest resolution effort.

In a Sept. 20 motion filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, Johnson & Johnson maintained that Beasley Allen has, again, “violated ethical rules and cast serious doubt on Beasley Allen’s continued ability to lead this MDL.”

“It is no secret why Beasley Allen has steadfastly opposed …