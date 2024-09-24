Smith Law Firm Files Suit Against Beasley Allen for Defamation, Breach of Contract in Talcum Powder Dispute
September 24, 2024
DOCUMENTS
- Complaint
JACKSON, Miss. –– The Smith Law Firm has filed a lawsuit against Beasley Allen, arguing the defendant has defamed the plaintiff firm’s character and reputation publicly in a dispute regarding the Smith Law Firm’s support of a revised settlement plan for talcum powder ovarian cancer claims.
In the Sept. 19 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi, The Smith Law Firm said that Beasley Allen continues to communicate with Joint Venture clients “in an effort to thwart approval of the Revised Plan.”
“Defendants reportedly continue making false and defamatory allegations of ‘financial distress’ toward …
