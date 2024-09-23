Texas Bankruptcy Judge Hears from Parties During First Hearing in Red River Talc Bankruptcy Case

HOUSTON –– Opponents of Johnson & Johnson’s third attempt to resolve talcum powder claims in bankruptcy court told a Texas judge that the latest Chapter 11 filing is “doomed for failure.”

However, counsel for Red River Talc LLC told Hon. Christopher M. Lopez of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas during the first hearing on Sept. 23 that the recent filing is a “widely supported prepackaged plan.”

Red River Talc LLC filed the Chapter 11 petition on Sept. 20, seeking to make a proposed $8 billion settlement of talcum powder ovarian cancer claims official. In a …