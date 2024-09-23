U.S. Trustee Files Motion to Transfer, Request for Stay in Recently Filed Red River Talc Bankruptcy

HOUSTON –– The U.S. Trustee for the Southern District of Texas has filed a motion to transfer venue and has requested a stay of Red River Talc LLC’s recently filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy petition, arguing that since the debtor is an affiliated debtor of LTL, the case belongs in New Jersey.

In the Sept. 21 notice filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, the U.S. Trustee said that the motion to transfer venue has also been filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey and that the instant action should be …