First Hearing in Red River Talc Bankruptcy Proceedings to Take Place Sept. 23
September 23, 2024
DOCUMENTS
- Agenda
HOUSTON –– The first hearing in Red River Talc LLC Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings is scheduled to take place on Monday, Sept. 23 at 2:30 p.m. Central Time, according to an agenda filed with the court one day prior.
The hearing will be virtual before Hon. Christopher M. Lopez of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.
Among the items scheduled to be discussed are the Debtor’s emergency motion for interim and final orders regarding the use of its bank account and its emergency motion for an order authorizing it to file a list of top law …
