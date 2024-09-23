Plaintiff Firms File Motion to Dismiss Red River Talc Bankruptcy, Call Filing ‘Fraudulent Bankruptcy Case’

HOUSTON –– The Coalition of Counsel for Justice for Talc Claimants has filed a motion to dismiss Red River Talc LLC’s recent Chapter 11 bankruptcy petition, arguing that it is a “fraudulent bankruptcy case filed to enable a Fortune 50 company to evade liability for causing serious injury and death to thousands of women with ovarian cancer.”

In the Sept. 21 motion filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, the group says that the relief sought by Johnson & Johnson’s talc unit is “well outside the scope of section 524(g).”

The group includes Ashcraft & …