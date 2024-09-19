Talcum Powder MDL Judge Denies PSC’s Efforts to Consolidate 2 Cases for First Trial

TRENTON, N.J. –– The federal court overseeing the national talcum powder multidistrict litigation docket has denied efforts made by the Plaintiffs’ Steering Committee to consolidate two cases for the first trial, explaining that it has already ruled that consolidation of cases for bellwethers will not be allowed.

In a Sept. 17 order, U.S. District Judge Michael A. Shipp of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey said that Chief Judge Freda L. Wolfson (ret.) “plainly prohibited the PSC from suggesting consolidated cases for the first trial.”

“Crucially … in submitting consolidated cases for consideration, the PSC ignores …