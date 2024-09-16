Mass. Jury Awards $39 Million at Conclusion of Asbestos Trial Involving Talc Pleurodesis Procedure
September 16, 2024
BOSTON –– A Massachusetts jury has awarded more than $39 million at the conclusion of an asbestos trial, accepting evidence that a talc pleurodesis procedure –– during which medical talc is placed between the lung and the inside of the chest wall –– caused the plaintiff to develop mesothelioma.
The Massachusetts Commonwealth Superior Court for Suffolk County reached the verdict on Sept. 13, during which United Minerals and Properties Inc., doing business as Cimbar Performance Minerals, was the lone remaining defendant.
Hon. Jackie Cowin presided over the trial.
According to the verdict sheet, jurors found that Cimbar …
