Talcum Powder PSC Moves to Consolidate 2 Cases for First Trial, Say ‘Common Issues of Law and Fact Predominate’

TRENTON, N.J. –– The talcum powder multidistrict litigation Plaintiffs’ Steering Committee has proposed the consolidation of two cases for the first trial, saying that “common issues of law and fact predominate.”

In a letter sent to the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey on Sept. 5, the Plaintiffs’ Steering Committee identified Judkins v. Johnson & Johnson (No. 19-12430) and Rausa v. Johnson & Johnson (No. 20-02947) as those that should be consolidated for the first trial.

“Common issues of law and fact do in fact predominate in the Judkins and Rausa cases,” the letter said. “Both women …