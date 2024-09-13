Talcum Powder PSC Moves to Consolidate 2 Cases for First Trial, Say ‘Common Issues of Law and Fact Predominate’
September 13, 2024
DOCUMENTS
- Letter
TRENTON, N.J. –– The talcum powder multidistrict litigation Plaintiffs’ Steering Committee has proposed the consolidation of two cases for the first trial, saying that “common issues of law and fact predominate.”
In a letter sent to the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey on Sept. 5, the Plaintiffs’ Steering Committee identified Judkins v. Johnson & Johnson (No. 19-12430) and Rausa v. Johnson & Johnson (No. 20-02947) as those that should be consolidated for the first trial.
“Common issues of law and fact do in fact predominate in the Judkins and Rausa cases,” the letter said. “Both women …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's Midwest Asbestos Litigation Conference
September 27, 2024 - St. Louis, MO
Four Seasons Hotel, St. Louis
HarrisMartin's Data Breach Litigation Conference
September 25, 2024 - Nashville, TN
Hutton Hotel in Lyric Ballroom C