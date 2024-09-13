Talcum Powder MDL Parties Submit Joint Status Brief, Note Outstanding Disputes

TRENTON, N.J. –– The parties in the talcum powder litigation multidistrict litigation docket have filed a joint status report, noting that disagreements relating to subpoenas issued to Paul Hess and several plaintiff firms are still pending.

In the Sept. 5 filing, the parties told the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey that they have been unable to resolve the dispute relating to a motion relating to the production of invoices for all expert work relating to talcum powder claims.

The parties noted that Rule 702 Daubert oppositions were filed by Aug 22 and that the plaintiffs were …