Talcum Powder Defendants File Reply Brief Supporting Their Challenge of Special Master’s Hess Deposition Order

TRENTON, N.J. –– The talcum powder defendants have filed a reply brief in a dispute involving the testimony of Paul Hess, arguing that Hess is “plainly an expert,” and that “every single question defendants asked was proper and relevant to the litigation.”

In a Sept. 9 brief filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, Johnson & Johnson and LLT Management LLC maintained that the Special Master’s “limitations are baseless and unsupportable.”

“Every single question Defendants asked was proper and relevant to the litigation,” the brief contends.

The Plaintiffs’ Steering Committee opposed the defense motion challenging …