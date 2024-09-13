Talcum Powder PSC Says Medical Groups ‘Never Evaluated Relationship Between Talcum Powder and Ovarian Cancer’

TRENTON, N.J. –– The talcum powder Plaintiffs’ Steering Committee has filed a supplemental brief supporting its opposition to a defense motion to exclude, maintaining that the defendants have “distorted the record,” and that two medical groups have not evaluated the relationship between talcum powder products and ovarian cancer.

In the Sept. 5 supplemental brief filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, the Plaintiffs’ Steering Committee maintained that medical bodies such as the Society of Gynecologic Oncology and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists “have not weighed in on the question of general causation.”

The …