TALCUM POWDER LITIGATION REPORT

Beasley Allen Sues The Smith Law Firm, Porter Malouf over Talcum Powder Client Dispute


September 12, 2024


DOCUMENTS
  • Complaint


BIRMINGHAM, Ala. –– Beasley, Allen, Crow, Methvin, Portis & Miles, P.C. has filed a lawsuit against The Smith Law Firm and Porter Malouf, P.A., contending that the defendants owe the plaintiff law firm more than $1 million and “kept a substantial number of clients secret” in violation of an agreement between the parties.

The complaint was filed on Sept. 10 in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama.

When reached for comment, attorney Allen Smith of The Smith Law Firm provided HarrisMartin with the following statement:

“It is very sad when my co-counsel of ten years files …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's MDL Conference

September 25, 2024 - Nashville, TN
Hutton Hotel

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's Midwest Asbestos Litigation Conference

September 27, 2024 - St. Louis, MO
Four Seasons Hotel, St. Louis

MORE DETAILS