Whittaker, Clark & Daniels Reaches $535 Million Settlement Agreement with Brenntag, Berkshire Hathaway Groups

TRENTON, N.J. –– Whittaker, Clark & Daniels has reached a $535 million settlement agreement with several contributing parties in its ongoing bankruptcy proceeding, saying the amount will resolve estate causes of action against Brenntag, DB US Holding Corporation, and certain Berkshire Hathaway Inc. groups.

On Sept. 3, the Debtor filed a motion in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey seeking an order approving the settlement agreement between the Debtor and the contributing parties.

The Debtor explained that it has been working to reach a consensual, efficient, and value-maximizing outcome in the underlying cases for more than …