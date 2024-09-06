Plaintiff Committees Move to Prosecute Successor Liability Claims Against Brenntag in WCD Bankruptcy Docket

TRENTON, N.J. –– Committees representing plaintiff interests in the ongoing bankruptcy docket for Whittaker, Clark & Daniels have filed a motion seeking the authority to prosecute or resolve Successor Liability Claims against Brenntag “in a manner that maximizes their value to the estates.”

In a joint motion filed on Aug. 30 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey, the Official Committee of Talc Claimants and the Future Claimants’ Representative asked the court to enter an order authorizing the committees to “commence, prosecute, and settle certain causes of action on behalf of the debtors’ estates.”

“At bottom, …