NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. –– Johnson & Johnson has added $1.1 billion to its proposed $8 billion settlement agreement of ovarian cancer talcum powder claims, according to published reports.

The talcum powder defendant said on Sept. 4 that it has also secured 12,000 more votes in favor of its proposed settlement agreement. The Smith Law Firm, which is reported to represent approximately 12,000 claimants, confirmed to HarrisMartin that it is now supporting the defendant’s efforts to resolve the claims.

When reached for comment, attorney Allen Smith of The Smith Law Firm PLLC acknowledged to HarrisMartin that while no settlement is ever …