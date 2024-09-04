Talcum Powder PSC Opposes Defense Objections to Order Limiting Hess Testimony

TRENTON, N.J. –– The Plaintiffs Steering Committee has filed an opposition brief in the talcum powder multidistrict litigation docket, finding the defendants’ repeated efforts to expand the scope of testimony involving Paul Hess “lack merit.”

In a Sept. 3 brief filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, the Plaintiffs’ Steering Committee maintained that the Special Master’s limitations surrounding the testimony were appropriate.

In an Aug. 5 brief, the defendants backed their efforts to compel the testimony of Paul Hess, maintaining that they have been “rebuffed time and again in their efforts at the most basic …