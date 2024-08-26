N.Y. Court Denies Kolmar’s Motion for Summary Judgment in Asbestos Talc Case

NEW YORK –– Kolmar Laboratories are not entitled to summary judgment in an asbestos-containing talcum powder case, a New York court has ruled, because the defendant has failed to meet its initial burden for summary judgment.

In an Aug. 12 order, the New York Supreme Court, New York County, found that conflicting evidence had been presented with regard to Kolmar’s involvement with the asbestos-containing talcum powder.

The plaintiffs were asserted on behalf of Lita Goldstein, who contended that she was exposed to asbestos-containing products, including those manufactured by Kolmar Laboratories Inc.

Kolmar Laboratories Inc. moved for summary judgment, contending that …