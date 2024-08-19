Talc Plaintiffs’ Motions to Dismiss Without Prejudice Denied

TRENTON, N.J. — The judge overseeing the Johnson & Johnson talcum powder MDL docket has denied three plaintiffs’ requests to have their complaints dismissed without prejudice, on the basis that they failed to provide required discovery, including a Plaintiff Profile Form.

In the Aug. 16 orders, Judge Michael A. Shipp of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey explained that the three plaintiffs have “enjoyed certain benefits of discovery resulting from the MDL” and then sought dismissal just weeks before the discovery deadline.

In denying their motions, Judge Shipp explained that within the six-year timeframe of this …