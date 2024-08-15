Talc Defendants File Supplemental Brief in Effort to Disqualify Beasley Allen from Talc MDL Docket

TRENTON, N.J. –– The defendants in the talcum powder multidistrict litigation docket have filed a supplemental brief urging the federal court not to follow a New Jersey trial court’s rejection of efforts to disqualify Beasley Allen from the talcum powder proceedings, maintaining that adopting the plaintiff firm’s position would “weaken the rules governing the practice of law before this Court….”

Johnson & Johnson and LLT Management LLC filed their supplemental brief on Aug. 12 in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, contending that Beasley Allen’s attempts to defend the New Jersey state court decision are “at …