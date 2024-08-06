Beasley Allen Files Post-Plenary Brief, Maintains No Exchange of Privileged Information Occurred

TRENTON, N.J. –– Beasley Allen maintains in a recent brief that Johnson & Johnson has provided no evidence that Beasley Allen was provided with privileged information justifying a disqualification from the talcum powder litigation, asking the court to deny the defense motion.

Beasley Allen filed its post-plenary hearing reply brief on Aug. 5 in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey.

In it, the law firm argued that Johnson & Johnson has failed to supplement the record to prove that its former attorney James Conlan shared privileged information with Beasley Allen lawyer Andy Birchfield. Beasley Allen also …