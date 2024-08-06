Beasley Allen Opposes J&J’s Challenge to Talc Special Master Order Quashing Subpoena
August 6, 2024
DOCUMENTS
- Beasley Allen Brief
- PSC Brief
- Smith Law Firm Brief
TRENTON, N.J. –– Beasley Allen has filed an opposition brief, maintaining that the Special Master involved in the talcum powder multidistrict litigation docket correctly quashed a subpoena served upon the plaintiff firm, maintaining that Johnson & Johnson “has only mischief in mind, not ‘good cause’ to further pursue the Subpoena.”
The opposition brief filed on Aug. 5 in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey by Beasley Allen was one of several in which parties opposed Johnson & Johnson’s motion objecting to Special Master Order No. 25 quashing a protective order over the subpoena issued to Beasley …
