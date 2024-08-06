Beasley Allen Opposes J&J’s Challenge to Talc Special Master Order Quashing Subpoena

TRENTON, N.J. –– Beasley Allen has filed an opposition brief, maintaining that the Special Master involved in the talcum powder multidistrict litigation docket correctly quashed a subpoena served upon the plaintiff firm, maintaining that Johnson & Johnson “has only mischief in mind, not ‘good cause’ to further pursue the Subpoena.”

