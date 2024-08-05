Plaintiff Steering Committee Files Motion to Exclude Opinions of J&J Talcum Powder Defense Expert

TRENTON, N.J. –– The Plaintiffs Steering Committee in the national talcum powder multidistrict litigation have filed a motion to exclude portions of the testimony from Dr. Jeff Boyd, a Johnson & Johnson defense expert, saying he “cherry-picks” the data upon which he relies, “arbitrarily glossing over or failing to at all consider publications and findings that do not support his opinions.”

In an Aug. 2 motion, the Plaintiff Steering Committee told the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey that the opinions of Boyd are “based on speculation and his subjective beliefs, not actual research or data, and …