New Jersey State Court Amends Deadlines in Cases Scheduled to Begin Trial in Jan. 2025

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. –– The New Jersey state court overseeing the coordinated talcum powder personal injury docket has amended a scheduling order in two cases that are being worked up to go to trial, noting that the first case will be tried in January 2025.

In the June order, the New Jersey Superior Court, Atlantic County, said that the Carl case “shall commence trial on January 13, 2025.”

The court further ordered that all dispositive motions should be filed in the Carl and Balderrama cases by Aug. 6 and responsive briefs are due Sept. 4.

“Reply briefs shall not be …