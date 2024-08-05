New Jersey Court Extends Deadline for PSC Identification of December Trial Cases

TRENTON, N.J. –– The federal court overseeing the talcum powder multidistrict litigation docket has granted a Plaintiff Steering Committee request to extend the deadline for identifying case, or cases, to be set for a December trial, in light of an extension awarded to the defendants with regard to dispositive motions.

In an Aug. 2 order, the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey wrote that it had considered the statute of the matter and, “exercising this Court’s discretion, for good cause shown, the above request is hereby granted.”

In a letter sent to the court on Aug. 1, …