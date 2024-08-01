TALCUM POWDER LITIGATION REPORT

Talcum Powder MDL Court Allows Beasley Allen to Respond to J&J’s Latest Disqualification-Related Letter


August 1, 2024


DOCUMENTS
  • Defense Letter
  • Plaintiff Letter


TRENTON, N.J. –– Beasley Allen has indicated its intent to respond to a letter from Johnson & Johnson, in which the defendant urged the court to disqualify the plaintiff law firm in opposition of a New Jersey state court’s order denying efforts to bar the firm from participating in the coordinated talcum powder docket at the state level.

In a docket entry, the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey stated that “for clarity, Beasley Allen may proceed with filing its response by Aug. 5, 2024.”

In a letter sent to the court on July 31, defendants Johnson …


