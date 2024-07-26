NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. –– The voting deadline for talcum powder claimants to accept a proposed $8 billion settlement of personal injury claims as part of larger reorganization effort is LLT is today at 5 p.m., EST.

Johnson & Johnson’s Plan of Reorganization by its subsidiary LLT Management LLC for the “comprehensive and final resolution of all current and future claims related to ovarian cancer arising from cosmetic talc litigation against it and its affiliates in the United States” will continue if it is accepted by at least 75 percent of voters by July 26 at 5 p.m.

Those with mesothelioma …