TALCUM POWDER LITIGATION REPORT

LTL Management Had Sent Letter Explaining How Opioid Decision Supported their Appeal Days Before 3rd Circuit Affirmed Dismissal Order


July 26, 2024


DOCUMENTS
  • Letter


PHILADELPHIA –– LTL Management had sent a letter to the 3rd Circuit explaining how a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision reinforces their position in the appeal of the Bankruptcy Court order dismissing their case just days before the appellate court affirmed the order.

In a letter sent to the 3rd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on July 19, counsel for LTL Management argued that the recent U.S. Supreme Court “reinforced” its arguments.

In Harrington v. Purdue Pharma L.P., No. 23-124, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the U.S. Bankruptcy Code does not authorize a liability shield for third parties in …


