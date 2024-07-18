3rd Circuit Submits LLT Bankruptcy Court Order Appeal on the Briefs, Won’t Hold Oral Argument

PHILADELPHIA –– A clerk in the 3rd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals has sent a letter to counsel in the LLT Management LLC talcum powder appeal at the direction of the court indicating that the appeal will be submitted on the briefs on July 17 pursuant to 3rd Cir. LAR 34.1(a).

In the July 17 letter, the 3rd Circuit clerk further stated that “since there will be no oral argument, your presence will not be required.”

“Pursuant to IOP Chapter 1, you are hereby advised that your appeal will be submitted before the following panel Restrepo, Freeman and Ambro, Circuit …