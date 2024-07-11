Talcum Powder Defendants Object to Order Denying Access to Longo’s Lab, Seek Specific MAS Testing Information

NEWARK, N.J. –– Defendants have objected to a Special Master’s order denying a motion to compel the inspection of Dr. William Longo’s laboratory, asking the court to vacate the decision and order the plaintiffs to make several items available for inspection.

In the July 1 notice filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, the defendants requested that the plaintiffs make all PLM microscopes used by MAS, MAS’s methodology for preparing materials, and MAS’s methodology for analyzing materials available to the defendants for inspection.

In a June 17 order, the federal court denied the defense motion …