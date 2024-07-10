Talcum Powder MDL Parties Submit Most Recent Status Report, Detail Latest Developments

TRENTON, N.J. –– The parties in the talcum powder multidistrict litigation docket have filed their most recent status report, detailing recent developments in both the MDL docket and the New Jersey state court litigation.

In the bi-monthly report filed on July 3 in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, the parties noted that in June, the PSC served Analysis Group LLC with a subpoena for information related to defense expert Dr. Kathleen Sutcliffe and her work on the talcum powder litigation.

“The defendants view the subpoena as overbroad, raising issues of financial disclosures for all …