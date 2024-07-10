Talcum Powder Special Master Grants Motion to Quash Subpoenas Directed at Beasley Allen, Smith Law Firm

TRENTON, N.J. –– The Special Master overseeing the talcum powder products multidistrict litigation docket has granted motions to quash subpoenas served upon Beasley Allen and the Smith Law Firm, concluding that the discovery sought by the defendants “falls outside the boundary of what is authorized.”

In the July 9 order, Special Master Hon. Joel Schneider of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey noted that he was addressing three similar motions: Beasley Allen’s motion to quash and/or for a protective order regarding the subpoena served on the law firm, the Plaintiffs’ Steering Committee’s motion to quash or …